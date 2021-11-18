Sorry, an error occurred.
The state Department of Natural Resources awarded $35,000 to Altoona for an environmental assessment and cleanup of blighted land the city bought along Division Street.
ALTOONA — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awarded a $35,000 grant to Altoona to clean up blighted land along Division Street.
The Brownfields Grant will be used to pay for an environmental assessment as well as potential contamination at 211 and 213 Division Street.
The city declared the neighboring parcels blighted in late 2020 and bought each of them for redevelopment purposes as part of a larger effort to revitalize Altoona's downtown area.
The Brownfields Grant was awarded as both of the parcels because there is suspected environmental contamination linked to their previous uses.
From 1900 to 1960, the structure at 211 Division St. housed electrical transformers, which historically required fluids that could lead to ground contamination.
The structurally unsound and vacant building at 213 Division St. had previously served as a general store and then an auto repair shop.
The state's Brownfields Grant program helps communities clean up and redevelop abandoned or underused business properties with potential environmental contamination.
