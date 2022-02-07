CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona man accused of using marijuana, then striking and killing a pedestrian with his car in September 2020 in Bloomer, was convicted Monday.
Trevor J. Plemon, 25, 947 Alsace St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to homicide by use of a vehicle while using controlled substances. He also pleaded no contest to OWI-2nd offense in a separate matter. Other charges were read-in and dismissed.
Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing for May 23. The trial, set for June, was canceled.
Plemon is accused of hitting Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield, who died from her injuries.
The car-pedestrian crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 16, 2020, near Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Highway 40, north of Bloomer.
A Gibson Water Care box truck, driven by Plemon, was westbound on Highway 64 when it struck Prueher on a curve in the roadway. Police found her lying unresponsive on the eastbound shoulder.
Prueher was taken to an area hospital, then was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. She underwent surgery, but died from her injuries.
When interviewed by police, Plemon stated Prueher was in the middle of the road and he could not stop the vehicle in time.
Plemon allowed the officers to search his vehicle, and officers located a zippered bag which contained a smoking device and THC wax.
Plemon admitted he had used the substance the previous day. The contents of the bag and the smoking device tested positive for marijuana.
“He said he only uses it after work,” Chippewa County Deputy Jake Sperry testified previously. “Then there would be no reason for him to be in possession of the items going to work.”
Plemon refused an officer’s request to be taken to a hospital for a blood draw that could have determined if marijuana was in his system at the time of the crash. A blood draw was later taken.
“There was drugs found in his system,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said at a preliminary hearing last March. “Wisconsin is a zero tolerance regarding restricted controlled substance. It doesn’t matter how he did on field sobriety.”
Defense attorney Jay Heit previously told the court that Plemon was going 30 to 35 mph at the time of the crash, and the sun was bright and in his eyes.