ALTOONA — Elected officials in Altoona would serve longer terms through an ordinance that the city is considering.
Mayor and city council members currently have two years between elections, but the proposed ordinance would switch them to three-year terms.
Prior to taking action on the ordinance though, the city has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. on June 24 at Altoona's new Parks & Rec Building (aka the Fish House), 418 Ninth St., in Altoona City Park.
if the ordinance is approved, it would not extend terms for the current mayor and council members, but it would take effect when their positions are next up for election.
Altoona's neighbor, Eau Claire, has long had three-year terms for its city council members.