ALTOONA — An Altoona police officer fired a gunshot during the arrest of a man armed with a knife Tuesday morning, but no one was hurt by the gunfire.
Altoona police responded to a 911 call reporting an argument between a man and woman at about 8:14 a.m., according to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.
When Altoona police officers arrived on the scene, they approached the man, who armed himself with a knife. One of the officers fired a gun once and other officers assisted with the arrest of the man.
The woman involved in the argument received medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained prior to officers’ arrival.
The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The two people knew each other and there is no threat to the greater community from the incident, the news release stated.
Due to the Altoona officer’s use of force, the Sheriff’s Office has been requested to do an independent investigation and review of the incident.
