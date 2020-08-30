ALTOONA — An end-of-summer fireworks show is planned Saturday in Altoona.
The city of Altoona announced that the show, supported by Festival Foods, is scheduled to begin at about 9 p.m. in Cinder City Park. However, Cinder City Park will not be open for viewing.
City officials asked residents to enjoy the high-altitude fireworks from their yards or sidewalks and to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing from people outside their households.
A live stream of the show will air on the city's Facebook Page: @AltoonaWI.
Fireworks updates will be available at altoonajuly4th.com