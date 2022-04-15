ALTOONA — Altoona police are investigating a suspicious death of an Altoona resident.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said her department was contacted by Rockford, Ill., police on Thursday regarding a body that was located in Rockford. The deceased person was identified as an Altoona resident and the death was deemed suspicious, she said.
Investigators from the Altoona and Rockford police departments, and the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal investigation were led to a residence on St. Andrews Drive, which prompted a large police presence in the area, Bakken said.
St. Andrews Drive is on the city's south side south of U.S. 12.
The investigation remains active and a law enforcement presence will remain in the area, she said.
This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no indication that the public is in danger, Bakken said.
Anyone who lives in the area is urged to contact the Altoona Police Department if they have observed any suspicious activity in the past week, she said.
The names of those involved will not be released until proper notifications have been made, Bakken said.
The Altoona Police Department is being assisted on this case by the state Crime Lab, the State Patrol and the Altoona Fire Department.