Altoona coach Stacy Winsand talks to an official during the game against Regis on Feb. 18, 2019, in Eau Claire.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Altoona basketball coach Stacy Winsand is stepping down after six seasons with the Railroaders, according to Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.

After an 17-9 season in 2017-18, the Railroaders took a step back this past year, going 10-14 under Winsand. Their season came to an end in the WIAA Regionals with a 66-48 loss to Wisconsin Dells.

Prior to becoming the head coach for Altoona basketball, Winsand worked as an assistant under former Railroaders coach Andy Riechers.

More to come.