Altoona basketball coach Stacy Winsand is stepping down after six seasons with the Railroaders, according to Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
After an 17-9 season in 2017-18, the Railroaders took a step back this past year, going 10-14 under Winsand. Their season came to an end in the WIAA Regionals with a 66-48 loss to Wisconsin Dells.
Prior to becoming the head coach for Altoona basketball, Winsand worked as an assistant under former Railroaders coach Andy Riechers.
