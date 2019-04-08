Two finalists for the Altoona Middle School and Altoona High School principal positions have been selected, the school district announced.
In a news release, the district said seven candidates were interviewed for both positions, and two finalists have been selected to continue to round two interviews — community forums at which all parents, community members, students and staff are invited to hear from the candidates, ask questions and share feedback.
“All of our candidates went through a competitive application screener and interview process and we are looking forward to this next step,” incoming Altoona schools Superintendent Dan Peggs said in the release. “Our finalists come with a variety of experiences that will and have made them successful principals in their current roles. Our next step is about finding the right fit for Altoona and our students.”
The two finalists for the middle school are Steve Buss and Amy Traynor, who spoke Monday at the Altoona Middle School Library.
According to the news release, Buss has nearly 16 years of administrative experience, having spent the last nine years as principal at Tomah Middle School. He has also served as an assistant principal, was a physical education teacher and is a veteran.
Traynor has 16 years of middle school teaching experience and for the last four years has served as an instructional coach at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. Previously, Traynor was a math teacher and was named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in 2013.
High school principal candidates Jim Reif and Adam Keeton will participate in a community forum at 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. today, respectively, at the Altoona High School Library Media Center, 711 7th St. W.
According to the news release, Reif has nearly five years of administrative experience, the last three years spent leading Menominee Indian High School in Keshena. Previously, he was an associate principal at Baraboo High School and was a high school math and science teacher.
Keeton has nearly four years of administrative experience as principal at Flynn Elementary in Eau Claire. He was previously a science teacher.