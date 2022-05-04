ALTOONA — City residents are welcome to provide feedback later this month on a draft comprehensive plan for Altoona's future.
A drop-in event seeking resident feedback will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Fish House in Altoona City Park, 418 Ninth St. W.
City officials and planning consultant Vandewalle & Associates will be at the event to take input, discuss the draft plan and answer questions.
The document being drafted is a roadmap for the next 20 years in the city with goals, objectives, policies and strategies for economic development, land use, housing and other topics.
To view the draft plan, go to altoonacompplan.com.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.