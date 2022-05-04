ALTOONA — City residents are welcome to provide feedback later this month on a draft comprehensive plan for Altoona's future.

A drop-in event seeking resident feedback will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Fish House in Altoona City Park, 418 Ninth St. W.

City officials and planning consultant Vandewalle & Associates will be at the event to take input, discuss the draft plan and answer questions.

The document being drafted is a roadmap for the next 20 years in the city with goals, objectives, policies and strategies for economic development, land use, housing and other topics.

To view the draft plan, go to altoonacompplan.com.