ALTOONA — Activities intended to keep families active in the outdoors in late January through February have been planned in Altoona.
The city announced on Monday that its Frosty Fun Series of events is returning for its third year.
• First up will be the U.S. Crokicurl Championship, which will take place Jan. 29 at the crokicurl rink in River Prairie Park. Crokicurl is a sport that uses curling stones to play a sized-up Canadian board game on a circular sheet of ice.
• Next will be the Rays of Sunshine Find — a family-friendly scavenger hunt for tennis balls hidden in River Prairie Park on Feb. 11. Each ball will have a number written on it for the purposes of a Feb. 14 drawing for prizes to be done by Altoona Parks and Recreation.
• A candlelight snowshoe hike is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 using trails in Centennial Park.
• Altoona Lions Club will hold its ice fishing classic from noon on Feb. 19 to noon on Feb. 20 on Lake Altoona.
The series will culminate with events for bicycling and sledding enthusiasts on Feb. 26.
• The Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race will start at 11 a.m. from the public parking lot behind Prairie Place Apartments, 1560 Front Porch Place, in River Prairie.
• Then at 2 p.m., a sledding competition will be held at Jelly Bean Hill, which is accessible from the McCann Drive cul-de-sac.
More information on the Frosty Fun Series can be found on the city’s website, ci.altoona.wi.us.