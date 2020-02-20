Altoona’s public schools superintendent was arrested this morning on federal charges for sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography.
Daniel Peggs, 32, is scheduled for an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. today in the U.S. District Court in Madison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
A federal grand jury indicted Peggs on Feb. 12 and details of those chargers were unsealed following his arrest.
The indictment alleges that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited and maintained an underage female referred to “Jane Doe 1” knowing this person would engage in a commercial sex act.
Furthermore, Peggs is accused of using the minor to engage in a sexually explicit act that was video recorded in December 2015 on an iPhone.
According to Blader, the minor is not from the Altoona School District.
Based on a career timeline Peggs provided when he was applying for the Altoona superintendent position, the events described in the federal charges happened while he was a principal in the Gilman school district.
If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge alone. On the child pornography charge, the penalty ranges from 15 to 30 years in prison.
Charges against Peggs are the result of an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Those are Wisconsin’s Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Altoona police officers assisted during Peggs’ arrest this morning.
The Altoona school board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday at noon to "discuss a specific employment matter" in closed session.
The Altoona school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to that, he had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
Before that he had been middle and high school principal in Gliman, as well as that district’s athletic director from 2014 to ‘16, according to Leader-Telegram archives.
Prior to graduate school at Concordia University and becoming a school administrator, Peggs had taught in Altoona and Chippewa Falls schools.