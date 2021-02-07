ALTOONA — Altoona will again discuss whether the city should have just one residential garbage service or continue having three companies compete for individual customers.
The city previously discussed the idea of switching to a one-hauler system in 2014, but the City Council voted unanimously against it at that time.
The issue has arisen again for discussion and the city will hold a virtual workshop this week to hear from residents.
Scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday via the online service Zoom, residents can participate either via a smartphone, computer or tablet, or by calling in.
The online videoconference can be accessed by going to zoom.us/join on an internet-connected device and then entering the ID number 886-3055-3634, followed by the password 421246.
To call in on a telephone, dial 312-626-6799 and enter the same ID and password provided above. Those wishing to speak will need to press *9 on their telephone to be given a turn so they can provide comment.
The council will not make a formal decision on Thursday, but will consider what it hears during the workshop to inform whether Altoona should switch to a single-hauler policy at a future date.