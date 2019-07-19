ALTOONA — Construction on a veterans tribute trail in the River Prairie development is expected to begin next spring.
The Altoona City Council on Friday approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation for a $2.2 million project intended to honor the county's veterans.
City administrator Mike Golat said a specific development agreement will eventually be brought before the city's Parks and Recreation Committee and that group will make a recommendation to the City Council. Golat said the project wouldn't begin until spring 2020.
The Veterans Foundation originally planned to build the trail in downtown Eau Claire starting this year, but controversy erupted over the proposal to name the land along Forest Street "Veterans Tribute Park." Members of the Forest Street Community Gardens and North River Fronts Neighborhood Association objected to the proposed name because it would not include their ongoing involvement in the park.
On Monday, the Veterans Foundation group announced the trail would be built in Altoona rather than Eau Claire.