Altoona's annual fire hydrant flushing will begin next week and continue into early October.
During the upcoming weeks, city workers purge hydrants to ensure there is a good water supply for firefighting and domestic use.
During this time, residents may notice discoloration in their tap water when a hydrant nearby is being flushed. Turning on plumbing fixtures — starting with an outdoor spigot, or cold-water faucet in a utility sink or bathtub — will work the discolored water through your plumbing until it runs clear.