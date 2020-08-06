ALTOONA — A missing Altoona woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in a farm field in Trempealeau County.
A farmer called 911 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had found a woman's body in his field south of Eleva, off Highway 93.
Trempealeau County sheriff's deputies responding to the scene were aware of the missing person bulletin issued earlier this week for Angela M. Coffield, 33, of Altoona.
Working with Altoona police and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities confirmed that the body found in the farm field was Coffield, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
After conducting an initial investigation, foul play is not suspected.
Coffield was last seen in Altoona on the evening of July 29.