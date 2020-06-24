An Eau Claire rubber business laid off 46 employees on Friday but expects to bring the workers back before the end of the year.
American Phoenix, 800 Wisconsin St., sent a notice about the layoffs last week to the state Department of Workforce Development.
“This layoff is the result of unforeseeable business circumstances. This includes the COVID-19 outbreak,” Marcia Granley, the company's human resources manager, stated in the notice.
All affected employees were notified of the layoffs on Friday. The company anticipates the layoffs will not last more than six months, according to the notice.
American Phoenix mixes rubber that is then sent out to manufacturers that make tires and other finished products. The company is located in Banbury Place, a large mixed-use development created from the former Uniroyal Goodrich tire factory in Eau Claire.