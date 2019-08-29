The Eau Claire area is getting about $605,000 from a federal agency toward funding three community service programs, according to a news release from AmeriCorps.
Coming from the Corporation for National and Community Service, the funding is for programs at UW-Eau Claire and the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity County that are made possible through the labor of AmeriCorps members:
• Blugold Beginnings — A university program that gets youth interested in science, technology engineering and math.
• ECLIPSE — One-on-one language, literacy, social interaction and other skill-building lessons through the university for 3- to 5-year-old children who are "at risk" or from low-income families.
• Western Dairyland's Chippewa Fresh Start YouthBuild — Volunteers building homes for income-eligible families while also working toward getting their high school diplomas or reaching career goals.
Statewide, Wisconsin received $7.1 million in federal funding for AmeriCorps, a volunteer program with more than 900 members in the state who each will receive about $6,000 for their service, which can be used for college expenses or to pay off student loans.
AmeriCorps is leveraging the federal dollars to get an additional $5.9 million for the programs in Wisconsin — $480,000 of that for Eau Claire County — from the private sector, foundations and other sources.