EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Humane Association is suspending its public hours due to possible COVID-19 exposure and quarantining of staff members.
The animal shelter announced Monday afternoon on its Facebook page that its public viewing hours are cancelled until further notice.
People can still schedule appointments for pet adoptions and surrenders, which will be done at curbside outside of the shelter building. The association's pet food pantry assistance program will also continue at curbside.
To schedule an appointment, call 715-839-4747, ext. 21, and leave a message. The ECCHA noted on Facebook that due to quarantining, its staffing is limited but an employee will reply to messages as soon as possible.