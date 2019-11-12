A mature buck killed in October by a hunter in Eau Claire County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release.
This is the fourth wild deer to test positive for the disease in the county since fall 2017, the DNR noted.
The state agency is ramping up its efforts this season to encourage hunters to voluntarily submit deer heads to help the state's effort to gauge the prevalence of the disease.
Hunters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Pepin counties are encouraged to submit deer heads — free of charge — at numerous stations set up to collect samples for CWD testing. For a map of those sites and information on what is needed for a sample, go to tinyurl.com/yfgd7rx7.
In addition to those sites, DNR staff will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. during opening weekend of gun-deer season — Nov. 23 and 24 — to help with in-person sampling at these locations:
• Pleasant Valley Town Hall, S10414 Highway HH/I, rural Eau Claire County.
• Welcome Matt Bar, W3530 Highway 37, just southwest of Eau Claire.
• Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 Highway W, rural Dunn County.
• Eau Claire DNR Service Center, 1300 W. Clairemont Ave.
Those who volunteer deer heads should get CWD test results back in 10 to 14 days, according to the DNR.