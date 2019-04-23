MENOMONIE — A member of the National Coalition Against Censorship, which represents 50 nonprofit arts organizaitons, will give a presentation today at UW-Stout.
Svetlana Mintcheva of New York will present "Should There be a Right to Not be Offended?" from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Oakwood Room of the Memorial Student Center.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Parking in UW-Stout lots is free after 4 p.m.
Mintcheva has taught literature and critical theory at the University of Sofia, Bulgaria, and at Duke University. She is director of programs for NCAC and is a member of the board for Artists at Risk Connection.
The presentation is sponsored by UW-Stout's Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, School of Art and Design, Center for Applied Ethics, Literature Committee and University Library.