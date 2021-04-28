EAU CLAIRE — The city began accepting applications on Wednesday for residents interested in serving in an open seat on the Eau Claire City Council.
Vacated earlier this month by the resignation of Councilwoman Mai Xiong, the at-large seat represents all of Eau Claire and will be up for election in April 2022. Earlier this week, the council decided the spot should be filled by an appointee to serve before that election.
Applicants must be adult Eau Claire residents and citizens who are eligible to vote. Applicants must submit their name and contact information along with a one-page statement on their interest in serving on the council and any relevant experience they have.
Requirements of the position include attending the four council meetings held each month, as well as potentially going to meetings of certain boards, committees or commissions. Compensation for the job is $3,000 annually, plus mileage and phone reimbursement.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 18 to the city clerk's office at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
The City Council will interview candidates on May 26 or 27. Candidates will then be able to make a speech at the June 7 council meeting before the council makes its choice the following day.
For more information on applying, call 715-839-4912 or email carrie.riepl@eauclairewi.gov.