Outdoor emergency sirens will not sound for a tornado drill that had been scheduled for April 16 in Eau Claire County.
In line with decisions by state Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, local officials are opting not to hold the drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
With many people at home while workplaces and schools are closed due to coronavirus precautions, Eau Claire County Emergency Management is urging people to brush up on disaster drills with their families.
To that end, a county news release suggests that families spend time on Wednesday talking about severe weather safety and reviewing online materials available through the National Weather Service.