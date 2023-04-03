BLAIR — A 59-year-old Arcadia man was arrested over the weekend on a report that he'd waved a firearm around at several people.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office received the report on Saturday night that a drunken man pointed a gun as people inside the building at 144 W. Mill Road in Blair and then fled the scene.
Juveniles were among those who the man threatened with the pistol, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were unable to locate suspect Douglas W. Stegerwald on Saturday night, but made contact with him on Sunday. He was arrested for five counts of recklessly endangering safety.
A search warrant executed at Stegerwald's home uncovered a pistol matching the description provided by witnesses, according to the Sheriff's Office.
