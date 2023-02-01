EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 deaths jumped statewide in January, but only saw a marginal increase in western Wisconsin.

Statewide, 249 virus-related deaths were reported in January, including 14 across 12 counties in the west-central region. In comparison, 145 new statewide deaths were reported in December, including 11 from the region, according to data from the state’s Department of Health Services. It is the second straight month that deaths climbed both in the region and state, as there were just four western Wisconsin deaths in November and just 104 statewide.

