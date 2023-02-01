EAU CLAIRE — COVID-19 deaths jumped statewide in January, but only saw a marginal increase in western Wisconsin.
Statewide, 249 virus-related deaths were reported in January, including 14 across 12 counties in the west-central region. In comparison, 145 new statewide deaths were reported in December, including 11 from the region, according to data from the state’s Department of Health Services. It is the second straight month that deaths climbed both in the region and state, as there were just four western Wisconsin deaths in November and just 104 statewide.
St. Croix County reported four virus-related deaths in January, with Chippewa and Clark counties reporting two each, followed by Barron, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce and Trempealeau counties reporting one each.
Across the 12 counties, 1,149 residents have now died from virus-related symptoms since the start of the pandemic: 14 in January, 254 in 2022, 472 deaths in 2021 and 409 in 2020, according to DHS data.
The state now reports 13,160 confirmed deaths from the virus.
However, new COVID-19 cases in the state are down significantly. The state’s seven-day average declined in the past month, to 490 daily as of Wednesday. That is down from a seven-day average of 775 on Jan. 1, and down from 860 on Dec. 1, and 858 on Oct. 31, DHS reports.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows 61.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations, and that number is unchanged in the past two months. However, 19.4%, or roughly 1,132,000 state residents, have received updated boosters; that number is up from 18% a month ago. Eau Claire County (20.6%) is above the state average for residents having received boosters, while Chippewa County (17.3%) and Dunn County (16.7%) are below the state average.