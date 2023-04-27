ALTOONA — Assembly Republicans from western Wisconsin pitched a budget proposal Thursday that called for distributing 20% of state sales tax revenue to local governments.
“We are definitely fiscally-challenged at every government level,” said Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, at a press conference at Altoona City Hall.
Petryk said that 20% of the sales tax revenue would mean $1.5 billion for local governments, and would particularly assist smaller municipalities. Each municipality would receive at least a 10% increase in state aid under the plan.
“As the sales tax grows, it will mean more money for the local governments,” Petryk said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Petryk added that it doesn’t “fix” the state aid formula, but he believes it makes it better.
“It’s very exciting we are having a bi-partisan look at it,” Petryk said.
Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, who serves on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, explained that personal property taxes would be altered as part of the overall plan.
“From Altoona to Hudson, we’ve seen nothing but growth,” Zimmerman said.
The proposal would call for increasing training money for law enforcement, he said.
When asked if the measure has the support of Gov. Tony Evers, Zimmerman said the governor “was aware of the proposal,” and he added they’ve been working with Democratic leaders to gather support.
Zimmerman also was asked about lifting state-imposed levy limits on local municipalities.
“I don’t want to represent it has momentum at this time,” Zimmerman responded, adding that the sales tax proposal is a preferred route to assist local governments.
Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, said the current shared revenue formula has been frozen since 2009, and he liked that the money comes from a stable-but-growing source.
“It should keep up as long as growth in our state continues,” Moses said.
Eau Claire Council President Emily Berge said the city has been growing but they’ve had to cut staff.
“It’s just not sustainable,” Berge said.
So, Berge was enthused about the idea of getting the sales tax revenue.
“It’s not fair to our property owners to keep asking them to pay more and more,” Berge said.
Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt echoed Berge’s comments.
“Any new state revenue given to Altoona would be put to good use,” Pratt said.