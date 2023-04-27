Spending measure proposed

State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, spoke Thursday at Altoona City Hall on a budget proposal that calls for 20% of state sales tax revenue going to local governments.

 Photo by Chris Vetter

ALTOONA — Assembly Republicans from western Wisconsin pitched a budget proposal Thursday that called for distributing 20% of state sales tax revenue to local governments.

“We are definitely fiscally-challenged at every government level,” said Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, at a press conference at Altoona City Hall.