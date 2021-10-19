CHIPPEWA FALLS — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 478 U.S. law enforcement officers have died of virus-related symptoms, according to a national organization. Deaths from the virus are four times higher than deaths from gunfire.
The Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) shows that 365 current officers have died this year, including 233 from the virus. In 2020, 374 officers died, including 245 from the virus. In comparison, 50 officers died from gunfire this year, and 45 a year ago. The virus-related deaths include Dane County deputy Richard Treadwell and Fond du Lac officer Joseph Kurer.
However, officers across the country are resisting vaccine requirements. For instance, more than 3,000 police officers in Chicago are refusing to disclose their vaccine status and upload the data to a website, in defiance of the city’s vaccine requirement.
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he has no plans to push for a vaccine requirement in his office.
“I don’t have a feel for how many of my staff are vaccinated,” Bygd said. “It’s none of my business, and I’ve told them that. And I won’t mandate vaccines; that’s a personal decision.”
Bygd sees the number of officers across the nation willing to leave their jobs rather than submit to a vaccine requirement in their agency, and he fears a similar loss of workers.
“It’s certainly a concern of mine, that I’d lose staff, if the county required it,” Bygd said. “I have a hard enough time now recruiting and retaining staff, it would be just another chink in the armor. They may go elsewhere, to a job without the pressures of law enforcement.”
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who has 106 employees between jailers, dispatchers, officers and clerical staff, said he hasn’t polled them to get a sense of how many are vaccinated.
“We don’t, because of HIPAA, they don’t have to tell us,” Cramer said. “We encourage it, because of the public contact.”
Cramer said COVID-19 led to employees missing work due to close contact.
“We are experiencing staff shortages,” Cramer said. “Everyone around the state is fighting COVID and staffing shortages.”
Instead, Cramer said he is focused on making his workplace a healthy, safe environment.
“We’re still under safety protocols,” Cramer said. “If you aren’t feeling well, don’t come to work.”
Victoria Seltun, human resources director for the city of Eau Claire, added that vaccines aren’t required for the city’s law enforcement.
“The city takes employee health and safety very seriously and has encouraged all employees to get vaccinated and has even hosted on-site vaccination clinics to help facilitate those efforts,” Seltun wrote. “Police officers have been encouraged to get vaccinated along with all other employees. The city has not yet required proof of vaccination or regular testing, but continues to explore all options and is monitoring the possible application of federal vaccine mandates. Current city policy requires that all employees, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when inside city buildings (unless alone in their private office) or driving in a city vehicle where another individual is present and physical distancing is not possible.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk agreed with Cramer, saying vaccination status is confidential information, so he hasn’t asked.
“Just in talks with my personnel, I’m guessing better than 60% (are vaccinated),” Kowalczyk said. “I haven’t considered making it a requirement.”
Like Cramer, Kowalczyk said he’s focused on what he can control.
“It’s a positive we’ve not had any COVID cases in the jail,” Kowalczyk said. “I credit that to mask-wearing when they go to the courtroom, and nurses wear them when they come in. The jail is a small enough area, that contamination would spread like wildfire.”
Kowalczyk said he also has a supply of rapid tests, which can provide COVID results within 15 minutes.