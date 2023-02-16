EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jesse James had some doubts about the $104 billion 2023-25 state budget proposal presented by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday.
"I am extremely proud that our state has a bright financial future, thanks to wise budgeting policies of Republicans over the last several years,” James said. “While the governor has presented many ideas, the reality is that the Legislature will be the ones building this budget.”
While Evers is a Democrat, Republicans hold 22 of the 33 seats in the state Senate and 64 of the 99 seats in the state Assembly. Thus, the budget crafted by the Legislature is going to likely have significantly different spending measures than the one presented by Evers. This year's budget is unique in that the state has an estimated $7 billion surplus on hand.
“Our last budget was extremely strong," James said. "We cut taxes while making important investments. We will do this again by making decisions that will sustain our state, not strain us in future years. This is not about temporary flashes of success. We are committed to protecting Wisconsinites’ pocketbooks for the long haul.”
James added: “I look forward to having these discussions with my legislative colleagues."
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, had similar thoughts while listening to the budget address, saying the state is in strong fiscal position because of responsible budgeting by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
“While I am happy to work with Gov. Evers during the budget process, the Legislature is not willing to squander this historic opportunity with a budget that wastes money and expands the size of government," Summerfield said. "The governor’s proposal, as laid out tonight, unfortunately, does exactly that. I will work hard to make sure this budget supports the people of the 67th Assembly District. I am confident that after this process, the Legislature will, once again, finalize a budget that cuts taxes, creates opportunity, and invests in the future of my constituents and the entire state of Wisconsin.”
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, echoed Summerfield's statement that the surplus is because the Legislature has been "fiscally smart."
"These decisions have contributed to a nearly $22 billion reduction in our state's taxpayer burden during that time while also returning our state to its 2/3 commitment to funding our local schools with a record $13 billion of state money going to our schools in the last budget," Petryk said. "That said, I am concerned about a number of the governor's budget proposals, including his plans to raise taxes on our local businesses during a period of economic uncertainty. The next state budget must be tailored to the people of western Wisconsin’s priorities, which includes keeping taxes low for our families, investing in our rural schools, broadband access and assisting our local farmers."
Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, said a major theme of Evers' presentation was a goal of cooperation. However, he thought there were too many ideas in the budget bill that weren't fiscal measures.
“To his credit, there are plenty of issues in the budget on which Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree, like improved access to high-speed internet, affordable workforce housing and childcare," Armstrong said. "However, the details are important, and I look forward to reviewing the Governor’s proposals and working with my fellow legislators over the next few months to produce a responsible budget that serves the people of Wisconsin. We can begin by stripping out non-fiscal policy items that have no business in a budget document and should instead be introduced as standalone legislation so they can be vetted by the proper committees.”
Area Democratic legislators were far more upbeat about what is in Evers' proposal. Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she supports the plan, saying it will keep moving Wisconsin forward.
"This impressive surplus means we have a rare opportunity to come together and deliver for the people of Wisconsin," Emerson said. "Gov. Evers’ proposal does just that, including plans for a 10 percent middle-class cut and 1.2 billion in tax relief to working families. This should be clear incentive that legislators and lawmakers work together in order to deliver for the state and people of Wisconsin the promises invoked by the Governor, including a plan to bolster the middle class through the promise of a 10 percent, middle-class tax cut and providing $1.2 billion in tax relief to working families."
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, believes the budget will strengthen the middle class and grow the economy.
"Under the governor’s 2023-25 budget, our $7 billion budget surplus will be reinvested in our local communities so all Wisconsinites can enjoy greater security and prosperity," Smith said. “The governor’s budget delivers on his promise to give middle-class families a 10 percent tax cut. It includes critical funding for our local governments, dedicating more than half a billion dollars to local communities so they can invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire and law enforcement services."
Smith added: “Gov. Evers’ budget allocates money for PFAS testing, remediation and awareness as part of a comprehensive action plan to ensure the water we drink is safe. It includes a historic investment in public education, with targeted funding for special education and mental health support for our kids."