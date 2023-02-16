EAU CLAIRE — State Sen. Jesse James had some doubts about the $104 billion 2023-25 state budget proposal presented by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday. 

"I am extremely proud that our state has a bright financial future, thanks to wise budgeting policies of Republicans over the last several years,” James said. “While the governor has presented many ideas, the reality is that the Legislature will be the ones building this budget.”

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com