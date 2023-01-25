EAU CLAIRE — Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, wanted to hear more about how the state was going to address the workforce shortage crisis as part of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State address Tuesday.
“This shortage is limiting our state’s ability to transport goods from farms to people’s grocery stores,” Petryk said. “This workforce shortage is also limiting our local businesses from expanding and forcing our local restaurants to close early due to staffing shortages. We must continue to support solutions that invest in pipelines that help people transition from the workforce sidelines into family-sustaining careers.”
Evers unveiled proposals to invest about $500 million in mental health programs as well as bolster public education, while also unveiling plans to cut taxes, increase local government funding, invest more than $100 million to battle PFAS across Wisconsin and support child care providers. The state has an estimated $7 billion budget surplus, and Evers is expected to release the biennal budget proposal next month.
Reactions to the State of the State address, of course, fell along party lines. Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, liked what she heard from Tuesday’s address.
“I am enthusiastic about Governor Evers’ plans to make historic investments in public education, investments in mental health, supporting local businesses, and creating good-paying clean energy jobs,” Emerson said. “I look forward to working with the governor and my colleagues to keep Wisconsin on the right track. With Gov. Evers’ steadfast leadership Wisconsin has seen continued success and I look forward to his continued leadership moving forward.”
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said the state is in good fiscal position, but he added it was because of “prudent budgeting by legislative Republicans last session who rejected Gov. Evers’ bloated budget proposal.”
“Not only do we have the largest surplus in state history, but we also cut taxes for hardworking Wisconsinites and invested in priorities for our state,” Summerfield said. “I look forward to building on that success this legislative session with my colleagues. Gov. Evers spoke about the need to bolster the middle class and reduce barriers to work. I welcome him to work with the Legislature to accomplish this goal. Instead of expanding the size of government, the governor should work with the other branch of government on reducing taxes, eliminating regulations, protecting parental rights, and solving the ridiculous licensing delays from his Department of Safety and Professional Services.”
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, praised Evers, saying he led Wisconsin to greater prosperity.
“Thanks to Gov. Evers’ leadership, we’re in a better fiscal position than we’ve ever been in,” Smith said. “Unemployment in Wisconsin remains at an all-time low, and our labor force is larger than it has ever been. We’re attracting and growing small businesses and retaining Wisconsin talent. Gov. Evers’ efforts will provide more than 387,000 homes and businesses with new or improved access to reliable and high-speed internet, and plans to double that number by the end of his second term. He’s investing in programs to test, sample and monitor our water for PFAS and other harmful chemicals so that our ground, surface and drinking water is safe.”
Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said he liked the governor is focusing on mental health.
“We have already established mental health as a priority in our legislative committees, and it was refreshing to hear that the executive branch is ready and willing to put resources toward this priority,” James said. “We need to take all the steps we can to address mental health shortages and substance abuse issues, as well as increasing mental health awareness, education, and training. Over the next few weeks, my colleagues and I will be reviewing the governor’s proposals. The people of Wisconsin can be confident that we will do our best to address our state’s needs by continuing to make wise, financially-responsible investments.”
Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, was disappointed in the address saying Evers “once again failed to mention that we enjoy our current budget surplus not because of his four years in office, but in spite of them.”
“The State of Wisconsin almost certainly would not be in the strong fiscal position it is today if the Legislature had ignored our responsibilities and simply rubber-stamped Gov. Evers’ budgets or answered his calls for gimmicky special sessions,” Armstrong said. “In addition, the governor failed to recognize that a lot of the money making up the current surplus is one-time money. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so my colleagues and I will need to ensure that any expenditures are money well and smartly spent.”
Armstrong called for more investment in broadband expansion, particularly in northwestern Wisconsin. He also liked some of Evers’ ideas to support startups and small businesses.
Rep. Treig Pronschinke, R-Mondovi, said Evers’ speech seemed more like a budget address than a State of the State address.
“I take objection to the governor taking credit for record tax cuts that Republicans worked on,” Pronschinke said. “On top of this, Gov. Evers wanted to increase taxes by $1 billion but thankfully that was vetoed by Republicans. I also am not impressed with the governor taking credit for small business grants when his COVID-19 policies alone ended many small businesses throughout the hard-working state of Wisconsin.”
Pronschinske noted there are more than 100,000 jobs available on the Job Center of Wisconsin website.
“While this is an already alarming number, Republicans have worked tirelessly on passing legislation to increase and boost our workforce,” Pronschinske said. “Unfortunately, Governor Evers has vetoed all these strong pieces of legislation in favor of his own agenda but then has the nerve to tell the Wisconsin people that workforce development is a major criteria for his next four years. Wisconsin’s Labor Force Participation dropped to a staggering 64.7%. That is the lowest since 1976. This is not acceptable but this is our state under Tony Evers.”
Pronschinske added that he wanted to hear more about how Evers will handle a rising crime rate in the state.
“Gov. Evers vetoed legislation that would have helped put more officers on the street as crime rates continue to spike throughout our state,” Pronschinske said. “To be more specific; since Tony Evers took office, homicide rates are up 70% and violent crime is the highest it has ever been in the last 35 years.”
Calling 2023 the “Year of Mental Health,” Evers announced his upcoming two-year budget would propose spending around $500 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health services.
That includes $270 million to permanently fund a state program providing school-based mental health services. His proposal comes after the Office of Children’s Mental Health found in their 2022 report that around a third of children feel sad and hopeless almost every day, a 10% increase over the last decade.
Evers also proposed using some of the state’s surplus to fund local schools. He pledged to invest over $20 million to recruit, develop and retain teachers and student teachers, and a proposed $2 billion increase in funding for public schools.
Evers pledged to deliver tax relief to Wisconsinites, though he and the GOP legislative leaders have floated drastically different proposals for doing so.
Evers proposed spending over $106 million to combat PFAS across Wisconsin in his upcoming executive budget proposal. The money would go toward helping local communities respond to PFAS contamination, increasing staff and resources at the state Department of Natural Resources, and increasing PFAS testing, sampling and monitoring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.