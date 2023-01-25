EAU CLAIRE — Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, wanted to hear more about how the state was going to address the workforce shortage crisis as part of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State address Tuesday.

“This shortage is limiting our state’s ability to transport goods from farms to people’s grocery stores,” Petryk said. “This workforce shortage is also limiting our local businesses from expanding and forcing our local restaurants to close early due to staffing shortages. We must continue to support solutions that invest in pipelines that help people transition from the workforce sidelines into family-sustaining careers.”

