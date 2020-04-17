Over three weeks, a community campaign has awarded $223,850 to 30 area nonprofit organizations that serve people who are greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes $50,000 awarded this week to 11 area nonprofits, according to a joint news release from the Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
The two charitable organizations are running the Quick Response Community Fund, which continues to raise funds and award grants to nonprofits.
To encourage more donations, Royal Credit Union, the Dick and Marlene Cable Family Fund, the Larson Family Fund and two anonymous donors are offering to match donations. The group of donors set a target of $50,000 for the community, which they will match for a total of $100,000 in new contributions for local nonprofits.
For more information or to donate, go online to eccfwi.org.