Gutsch finishes 2nd in nation
Altoona’s Koby Gutsch finished as national runner-up in the collegiate competition of the Stihl 2019 US Timbersports Championships last weekend.
Gutsch totaled 25 points throughout the competition, only two behind national champion Andrew Sergent. He was four points better than the third-place finisher.
Sneen hits hole in one
Jim Sneen got a 115-yard shot to fall into the cup on the fourth hole at Ojibwa Golf and Bowl last week.
Sneen made the ace with his 7-iron on July 24. It was witnessed by Connie Bradison and Terry King.
From staff reports