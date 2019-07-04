CRBL All-Star roster updates
Brian Menard of the Eau Claire Bears will not be able to attend this weekend’s Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game, with teammate and utility player Alex Jinkins competing for the South instead.
JD Prescher was incorrectly listed as a member of the Whitehall Wolves in Wednesday’s sports section. He is a member of the Bears, who have nine representatives in the game this year. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Cadott High School Field.
From staff reports