Officials camp coming to E-S
Eleva-Strum High School will host the Big Picture Basketball Clinic on Nov. 13. The clinic is intended to help new basketball officials get started, help advance current officials and help inform coaches, parents and players learn more about the rules of the sport.
Doug Stampfli, a WIAA state tournament basketball official and owner of Stampfli Coaching Services, will be the presenter.
The presentation will focus on youth sports from 6 to 7 p.m., NFHS basketball rules from 7 to 8 p.m., and training for officials from 8 to 10 p.m. For officials to earn WIAA advancement credit, they must attend all four hours.
The clinic is free for youth coaches, parents, players and fans. For officials who will receive WIAA approved training, the cost is $25. The cost includes a whistle and other materials.
Questions can be directed to Stampfli at 608-574-7414 or coachstampfli@hotmail.com
From staff reports