UWEC volleyball ranked 4th
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team, fresh off a Final Four appearance in 2018, is ranked fourth in Division III in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason coaches poll.
The Blugolds were picked as the favorite to win the WIAC in a poll of conference coaches and athletic communications personnel. Eau Claire won both the regular season and tournament WIAC titles last year.
Eau Claire went 33-4 last year, falling in the national semifinals to Calvin, 3-2.
From staff reports