Blugolds fall in title
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season, but still impressed with a narrow 56-55 loss to No. 7 Washington in the Lopata Classic championship.
Cole Rabedeaux led the team with 14 points and had an opportunity to earn a second buzzer-beating basket in two days. Cam Kuepers put the Blugolds down a point in the last minute and UW-EC got the ball back with 13 seconds after a defensive stop. The senior was unable to hit this time though, as the Blugolds fell to 4-1. Rabedeaux earned all-tournament honors along with Carter Brooks, who had 12 points Saturday.
UW-EC bests No. 4 UW-RF
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey got goals from three different players – Hannah Zavoral, Abby Roeser and Emma Peterson – as the sixth-ranked Blugolds knocked off No. 4 UW-River Falls 3-1 Saturday in a crucial early-season WIAC contest.
Roeser scored the eventual game-winning tally 12 minutes into the first period, while Peterson put the Falcons away with five minutes remaining in regulation.
UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey also bested a major rival, getting a pair of goals from Jon Richards in a 4-1 victory against UW-Stout. Blue Devil Kobe Keller equalized late in the first period after Blugold Derek Hammer opened the scoring, but Jake Bresser put UW-EC back out in front with the eventual game-winning goal with less than four minutes left in the second.
Richards’ pair of goals in the third helped seal it and push the Blugolds to 6-0-1 and 2-0-0 in the WIAC.
All-American honors for XC
UW-Eau Claire cross country’s Connor Dolan and Lexie Tremble earned All-American honors, while the Blugolds women’s team finished 17th as a group at the NCAA Division III National Cross Country meet Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Tremble placed 35th, while Dolan took 39th.
UW-Stout’s men took 21st, a place higher than last year.
Blue Devils roll to win
UW-Stout women’s basketball outscored St. Scholastica 21-6 in the first quarter and never looked back in an 88-67 victory Saturday in Menomonie.
Liz Oswald and Haylee Yaeger each scored 18 points, with Oswald hitting on all six of her shots from deep. Stout led by as many as 22 points.
Hallee Hoeppner recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but is wasn’t enough as UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball dropped to 2-4 with a 79-76 loss to Loras Saturday at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds outscored their opponents 41-32 in the second half, but a 29-16 run for Loras in the second quarter helped put the Duhawks ahead. UW-EC outshot Loras from the field and 3-point range, but the Duhawks got 19 points off 20 Blugold turnovers.
Anna Graaskamp tied Hoeppner for the team lead with 20 points.
Old Abes move to 2-0
Four players scored in double digits as Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball earned its second win of the season, 72-27 at Tomah Saturday.
Sydney Brennan led the group with 14 as the Abes built on a 28-16 halftime lead. Lily Cayley and Nicole Rossow trailed closely behind with 13.
Girls hockey
ECA Stars 11, Superior 0: Ava Hinke, Annika Olson, Paige Rodriguez and Emmie Verhaagh each scored twice as the Stars opened their season in dominant fashion. Two of ECA’s six goals in the third period came shorthanded, with Kami Krumenauer and Rodriguez doing the honors.
From staff reports