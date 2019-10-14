Blugolds golf moves up
UW-Eau Claire men’s golf moved up three spots into sixth after the second round of the Golfweek DIII Fall Invite Monday.
The Blugolds shot a 282 as a team, led by Cole Jahnke with a 69. The team’s two-round total is 772, 13 strokes behind leader Illinois Wesleyan.
Wheaton wins Kubb tourney
Wheaton Township finished in first on Saturday at the Eau Claire Orion Charles Miller Memorial Kubb Tournament. B&E and Shay Boys rounded out the top three. Proceeds were donated to the Eau Claire Humane Association in Orion Miller’s name.
From staff reports