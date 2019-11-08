Blugold men win debut
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team was sharp in its season opener, handling St. Scholastica 71-52 on Friday in Duluth.
Cole Rabedeaux led the way with 18 points for Eau Claire, while Carter Brooks scored 15 and pulled down eight rebounds. Clay Kujawa added seven points and 12 boards.
The Blugolds held the Saints to 16 points in the first half, taking an 18-point lead into the break.
—UW-Stout got 14 points and 13 rebounds from Jon Ciriacks, but dropped its season opener to St. Olaf 63-57 on Friday in Menomonie. St. Olaf took over the lead for good in the final nine minutes after a back-and-forth start to the action. Kyle Jackson added 12 points in defeat for the Blue Devils.
UWEC women roll in opener
The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team kicked off its season with a 71-33 romp over St. Scholastica on Friday in Duluth.
Reigning WIAC player of the year Hallee Hoeppner poured in 21 points and grabbed nine boards for the Blugolds. Katie Essen added nine points and four rebounds.
The Eau Claire defense was dominant, holding the Saints to 17 percent shooting from the field.
—UW-Stout took the lead on a Shannan Watkins free throw with 2:47 left in the game and held on for a 72-68 win over UW-Superior in its season opener. Watkins scored a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Liz Oswald and Amber Fabeck added 13 and 12, respectively.
Abes win diving sectional
Eau Claire Memorial junior Emily Herman topped the field with a score of 398.20 to finish in first place at the WIAA Division 1 diving sectional on Friday in Hudson.
The Old Abes took first as a team with 61 points, edging Hudson. Karsten Cowen took third place for Memorial.
In Division 2 at Wisconsin Rapids, River Falls took first as a team while Menomonie’s Melody Greenwood placed fourth individually.
UWEC hockey dominates
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team romped to a 7-2 victory over St. Olaf on Friday in Eau Claire.
Five second-period goals were the difference for the Blugolds. Eau Claire Memorial graduate Jake Bresser scored two goals to power the offense, while Jon Richards had two assists.
—UW-Stout played to a 4-4 draw with St. Thomas in Menomonie. Adam Kresl led the Blue Devils with two goals, but neither team could find the net in overtime and had to settle for a tie.
Blugolds post shutout
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team blanked Bethel 3-0 on Friday in Blaine, Minnesota.
Bree Osborne scored two goals for the Blugolds and Morgan Zirbel added the third. Megan Jung made 27 saves to post the shutout.
UWEC wins Luther Saga Cup
The UW-Eau Claire women’s cross country team won the Luther Saga Cup on Friday in Decorah, Iowa.
Liz Galloway led the Blugolds, taking first place individually. Overall, Eau Claire placed six runners in the top 10.
The Blugold men took second place in their meet.
