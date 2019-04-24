Blugolds softball sweeps Blue Devils
UW-Eau Claire softball took down UW-Stout 5-1 and 4-3 to sweep the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
Emma Lehman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for the Blugolds while Sarah Peka and Cheyenne Johnson shared the pitching duties for Eau Claire, with Peka allowing the lone run in game one.
Eau Claire's Tessa Dachel collected three hits in game two, driving in one. On the other side, Meghan Kelly was a perfect 3 for 3 with a run, three RBIs and walk for Stout in game two.
UW-Stout baseball swept at La Crosse
The Blue Devils baseball team dropped both games of its double-header at UW-La Crosse on Wednesday, falling 6-0 and 16-7.
Brad Rindfleisch pitched six innings allowing just two runs in game one. Danny Deis led the Blue Devils in game two with a pair of hits and four RBIs from the plate.
UW-Eau Claire men's tennis joining NJAC
The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced that UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater will join the conference as affiliate members for men's tennis beginning in the 2019-20 academic year.
The NJAC will now receive an automatic qualification to the NCAA D3 Men's Tennis Tournament beginning in the 2022 season.