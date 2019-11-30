Blugolds win Primelink
The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team scored four straight goals and held on to clinch the 2019 Primelink Great Northern Shootout with a 4-3 victory over Middlebury on Saturday.
Middlebury struck first, scoring just over three minutes into the game. Four minutes later, Nick Techel found the back of the net before Jarrad Vroman gave Eau Claire a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.
Eau Claire added two more in the second with the first goal coming just 41 seconds into the period off the stick of Derek Hammer. Cole Paskus wrapped up the Eau Claire scoring at the 10:54 mark.
Things got a little dicey in the third when Middlebury made it 4-3 with a goal late in the third, but Zach Dyment hung on for the victory.
Eau Claire shuts out Elmira
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team scored a pair of goals and rode a shutout from Erin Connolly to a 2-0 victory over Elmira on Saturday.
Emily Bauer put the Blugolds on the board in the first with a power play goal and Hanna Zavoral gave Eau Claire the insurance score it wouldn't need in the second.
Connolly made 10 saves in net for Eau Claire.
UWEC gets West Coast W
Carter Brook's 20 points lifted the Blugolds men's basketball team to a 67-56 victory over Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday night.
Brooks went 9-for-15 from the field with five rebounds. Spencer Page and Cole Rabedeaux both reached double digits with 17 points and 16 points respectively.
Stout falls in Alma
Jon Ciriacks' 16 points weren't enough to lead the UW-Stout men's basketball team to a victory in Alma as the Blue Devils fell 95-71 on Saturday.
Cliff McCray added 12 points for Stout with Luke Geiger rounding out the Blue Devils' double-digit scorers with 10.
From staff reports