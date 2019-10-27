Blugolds 2nd in tennis
UW-Eau Claire women's tennis' Natalie Wijesinghe took home the No. 1 singles title at the WIAC Women's Tennis Championship Sunday, besting UW-La Crosse's Kimberly Steinert, 6-3, 6-2, in Madison. Wijesinghe also earned first in the No. 1 doubles, teaming up with Emily Cooper to down UW-Oshkosh's Samantha Koppa and Kelley Hodyl, 8-2.
As a team, UW-Eau Claire was one of four schools which qualified for the team tournament in the spring that will determine the conference's automatic qualifier for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Blugolds finished second at both the championship and overall, behind champion UW-Whitewater, to join the Warhawks, UW-La Crosse and UW-Oshkosh in the spring matchup.
UW-Stout finished sixth at the championship and overall. The Blue Devils were led by Lauren Couves, who finished third in the No. 2 singles Sunday.
Devils soccer prevails
UW-Stout women's soccer got goals from two seniors on senior day as the Blue Devils bested Minnesota-Morris 2-0 Sunday.
Sarah Dickmann and Bella Pedlar each notched their first goal of the season in Stout's penultimate game of the year. The Blue Devils will close out their slate Saturday at UW-Eau Claire.
From staff reports