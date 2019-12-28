UWEC wins Florida opener
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball opened its trip to Daytona, Fla., in style with a 76-46 victory against Framingham State Saturday.
Hallee Hoeppner led the team with 18 points as the Blugolds bested their opponents in nearly every statistical category. UWEC outrebounded Framingham State 51-31 and hit 8 for 18 from 3-point range. The defense held Framingham to 28.8% shooting from the field.
The Blugolds return to action today against Salve Regina at 1 p.m.
From staff reports