Boyceville gets first win
Boyceville girls basketball got 19 points from Tyra Kostman and 10 from Ana Evenson as the Bulldogs earned their first win of the season, 54-33 against Turtle Lake.
The Bulldogs hit three times from long range as they pulled away in the second half.
— New Auburn girls basketball came back from down 15-9 at half to best Webster, 34-27, thanks largely to a game-high 19 points from Zoey Rada. She also hit the team’s only 3-pointer make.
— RAM boys hockey got goals from Cade Struck, Evan Gustafson, Cade Richard and Brooks Wahl but couldn’t stick with Black River Falls in a season-opening 12-4 loss.
Karsten Hunter notched a hat trick for Black River Falls, while Austin Potter and Malachi Berry each scored twice.
From staff reports