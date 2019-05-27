Billy Noss game postponed
The Eau Claire Cavaliers' second annual Billy Noss Memorial Day Game was postponed due to weather on Monday. The matchup with the Eau Claire Bears will instead be played on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hoel wins at Mill Run
Luke Hoel finished in first and earned six points with a 68 in the Chippewa Valley Golf Association tournament on Sunday at Mill Run. Tony Brown finished in second in the first flight and overall with a 72.
The CVGA next heads to Lake Wissota on Sunday to make up for the rain out a week ago.
Blugolds WBB holding camps
The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball program will be hosting girls basketball and leadership camps this June and July. Each camp, directed by head coach Tonja Englund, is designed to help players of all ages improve their basketball skills and develop leadership abilities.
Those interested can register online at www.uwec.edu/blugold-camps.
Correction
Sunday's Eau Claire Express preview incorrectly said the team's season begins on Wednesday. The opener is tonight at 7:35 p.m. against the Bismarck Larks. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
