Cavs, Tilden to meet in WBA
The Wisconsin Baseball Association state final will be a local affair, as the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Tilden Tigers will meet today in Wakanda Park in Menomonie.
The Cavaliers earned a 10-0 shutout against their Chippewa River Baseball League and in-town rival, the Eau Claire Bears, to advance. Tilden won twice on Saturday, beating the Ashland Merchants 6-1 and the Hayward Hawks 15-1.
Regis tennis starts strong
The girls tennis season got underway Saturday at Eau Claire North with numerous teams in action.
Regis started the season strong, sweeping the day with a 6-1 victory over North, a 7-0 victory over Mondovi and a 7-0 victory over Superior.
North fell 5-2 to Superior but beat the Buffaloes 5-2.
