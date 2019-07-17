Cavs' Venne pitches no-hitter
Former Eau Claire North Husky Ryan Venne pitched a seven-inning no-hitter on Wednesday as the Eau Claire Cavaliers earned a 3-0 non-league victory against the Westmont Red Sox at Carson Park.
Venne, a 2018 graduate of North, now plays collegiately at Division II Lindenwood University.
— Jordan Steinmetz went 4-5 with a pair of RBIs as the Tilden Tigers earned a seven-inning 12-2 victory against the Eau Claire Rivermen.
Teammate Couper Fosvick added a trio of runs and a pair of RBIs, while Carl Krumenauer earned the win on the mound.
Tolan, Longbella move up to 3rd
Eau Claire native Matt Tolan and Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella both shot a six-under 66 on Wednesday to move up five spots and into a tie for third place after the third round of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at The Golf Club of Lawsonia.
Overall, the pair are four strokes behind leader Phillip Johnson of Colgate with a seven-under 209.
Ellenson officially signs with Nets
Rice Lake native Henry Ellenson officially signed his two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. He'll wear No. 4 with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
Ellenson split last season between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks, averaging six points and 3.5 rebounds in 19 games.
From staff reports