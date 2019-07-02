Steel announce schedule
The Chippewa Steel announced the schedule for their second year of play on Tuesday, unveiling a slate that kicks off on Sept. 13 against the Janesville Jets. A night later, the Jets head to Chippewa Area Ice Arena for the Steel’s first home game of the season.
Chippewa’s home schedule consists of 28 games, with 25 falling on Friday or Saturday nights.
Menomonie’s Boecker commits
Menomonie football’s Dylan Boecker announced he’ll be continuing his football career at North Dakota on Twitter Tuesday.
Boecker, a rising senior who plays both sides of the ball, was a second-team All-Big Rivers selection last year at wide receiver. The Fighting Hawks, who complete as an independent in the Football Championship Subdivision, went 6-5 last season.
From staff reports