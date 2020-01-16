City games postponed
Both the boys and girls basketball games between Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North slated for today were postponed due to incoming weather. Make up dates for both matchups have not yet been determined.
UWEC continues streak
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey earned its fifth straight victory, besting UW-Superior 5-1 Thursday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Blugolds got goals from five players: Ella Ierino, Olivia Smallbrock, Danielle Slominski, Morgan Zirbel and Elizabeth Bauer. Erin Connolly made 20 shots in net.
From staff reports