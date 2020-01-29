CRBL announces schedule
The Chippewa River Baseball League announced the schedule for its 92nd season on Wednesday, with action set to begin on Saturday, April 25, when Jim Falls and Bloomer go to battle.
Playoffs will begin with Wildcard Wednesday on July 29, with the championship slated for Aug. 1. The All-Star Game, hosted by Altoona’s Cinder City Park, will be played on July 5.
The CRBL features 11 teams this season after the Augusta Athletics and Stanley Slammers folded and the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks rejoined the league. Each team will play a 20-game schedule.
