CRBL announces semifinals
The Osseo Merchants will host the Eau Claire Cavaliers and the Tilden Tigers will host the Eau Claire Bears in the Chippewa River Baseball League semifinals Wednesday.
Tilden and the Bears, the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, will kick off the night’s action at 7 p.m. at Casper Park. First pitch between top-seeded Osseo and the Cavaliers is slated for a half hour later at Jon Soiney Memorial Field.
The winners of the two games will meet on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the championship game, which will be hosted by the higher seed.
Softball legend passes away
Rod Peterson, one of the major players in the nation’s fastpitch softball explosion from the 1960s into the 2000s, died over the weekend in Madison. Peterson’s Madison Farm team won national championships and dominated the Eau Claire Classic tournament through the years. Many of Eau Claire’s top players were recruited to play on Peterson’s teams. The popular Peterson had many local friends.
From staff reports