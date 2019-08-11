CRBL teams advance in WBA
Four teams from the Chippewa River Baseball League will be playing at the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Finals in Menomonie next weekend after victories Sunday.
Jeremy Nicolai notched two RBIs on a 4 for 5 performance as the Eau Claire Bears bested the Wausau Riverhawks 4-3 in Altoona. Nicolai finished the weekend 7 for 10 in a pair of outings.
Tilden got three RBIs from Luke Schemenauer and two each from Jon Schoch, Nolan Baier and Austin Lemay in a ten-inning 12-11 win against Sparta.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers earned a 12-2 win against Brill and the Osseo Merchants bested Marshfield, 6-0.
Selz named Legion ASG MVP
Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53’s Austin Selz was named the MVP of the Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Game on Sunday. He pitched a shutout inning and drove in two runs in a 4-2 victory for his Stars.
CVGA Sheels Cup concludes
Champions of the five divisions were crowned Sunday as the CVGA Senior Tour concluded a rain-delayed Lake Wissota event.
The Sheels Cup went to Bob Zimmerman in the Open Division, Mark Sippel in the Super Senior Division, Keith Geurkink in the Net 1, Phil Larkowski in the Net 2 and Dave Backen in Net 3.
Steve Mewhorter shot an event-leading minus-six 66 at Wissota. Tom Judd won Net 2 with a 67, Brad Hovey prevailed in Net 3 with a 68 and Zimmerman took the Open Division with a 70. Sippel won the Super Senior by four strokes with a 76.
From staff reports