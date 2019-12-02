Durand gets first victory
Leah Sabelko scored 15 points and McKenna Hurlburt added 11 as Durand girls basketball earned its first victory of the season, 57-48 over Bloomer.
Joslyn Carothers also hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Panthers shot 51% from the field. Sammy Buchholtz led Bloomer, which dropped to 1-2, with 17 points.
— Jarin Rud hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to give Gilmanton boys basketball a season-opening 46-45 win against Mondovi. Rud had 11 points overall, while Tyler Brantner led the team with 14.
Owen Schultz scored 24 for the Buffaloes and was Mondovi’s only double-digit scorer.
— Cadott girls basketball had eight players hit baskets, led by Elly Eiler with 10 points, in a dramatic 46-40 double-overtime victory against Independence.
The Hornets outscored the Indees 8-2 in the second extra frame after the first featured only four points from each team. Independence had only three girls find the net, with Ziy Conner notching 19 and Brianna Truog 17.
— Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound girls basketball with 15 points as the Mounders moved to 2-0 win a 46-37 victory against Baldwin-Woodville.
Taya Schaefer added 10 points and Sophie Cedarblade 8 for the Mounders. Brianna Mikla hit three times from deep and notched 12 points for the Warriors.
— Ladysmith girls basketball rolled to a 59-16 victory against Athens thanks to 14 points each from Raemalee Smith and Emma Dieckman. Ladysmith held Athens to seven points at the half and didn’t allow a single 3-point make.
From staff reports